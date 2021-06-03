HAVANA, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :A book of public speeches, statements and interviews given by Cuban political leader Raul Castro to the press was launched here Wednesday.

Broadcast by the state tv, the event was attended by Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and other senior officials.

Addressing the audience, Abel Prieto, president of the Casa de las Americas cultural institution, said that this book was a present to mark Raul Castro's 90th birthday on Thursday.

Titled "The Revolution: the most beautiful work," "this book covers more than a decade of transcendental events for the nation," he said, adding "it is to become a must reading for all Cubans.

" Raul Castro, born on June 3, 1931, is the youngest brother of the late Cuban Revolution leader Fidel Castro. He became the president of Cuba's Council of State and Ministers in 2008, and was re-elected in 2013.

In 2011, Raul Castro became first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC)'s Central Committee, replacing Fidel Castro.

Diaz-Canel was elected president of Cuba's Council of State and Ministers in 2018, succeeding Raul Castro, and started to serve as president of the republic in 2019, under the new constitution's legal framework.

Raul Castro, stepped down as Cuba's communist party chief in April, handing over the leadership of the PCC to a younger generation.