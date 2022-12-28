UrduPoint.com

Cuba Offers Aid To Haitian Migrants

Published December 28, 2022

HAVANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :The Cuban Red Cross is aiding 253 Haitian migrants who landed at a port on central Cuba's north coast, state daily Granma said on Tuesday.

The migrants, including 31 children and 61 women, were on a boat bound for the United States, but bad weather forced the vessel to dock at midnight Sunday at Kasasa port in Ciego de Avila province.

The Cuban Red Cross was notified of the landing and dispatched a team to help set up accommodations, providing basic necessities such as food and personal hygiene items, said Granma.

Maria Gonzalez, a member of the Cuban Red Cross, said the migrants were being taken care of while Cuban authorities were contacted to ensure their organized, safe and voluntary return to their country of origin.

