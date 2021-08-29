UrduPoint.com

Cuba Receives Medical Supply Donation From China As Pandemic Worsens

Faizan Hashmi 12 minutes ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 04:00 PM

Cuba receives medical supply donation from China as pandemic worsens

HAVANA, Aug. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) --:Cuba on Sunday received medical supplies donated by the Chinese government to help it combat the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, as the island faces the sharpest rise in cases, deaths and hospitalizations.

The medical supplies include rapid COVID-19 antigen testing kits, surgical gloves and protective suits, adding to the ventilators and oxygen concentrators donated by China recently.

"China and Cuba express their mutual solidarity and support in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic," which reflects the strong links between the two countries and effort to implement the concept of a community with a shared future for mankind, said Chinese Ambassador to Cuba Ma Hui during a handover ceremony at Havana's Jose Marti International Airport.

"This donation is an example for the international community. China helps not only Cuba but other countries in need," said Cuban Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment Rodrigo Malmierca, adding that governments should work together to stem the COVID-19 crisis.

Related Topics

China Havana Cuba Sunday Government Airport

Recent Stories

MBZUH launches ‘Women in Islamic Civilisation’ ..

MBZUH launches ‘Women in Islamic Civilisation’ course

12 minutes ago
 UAE announces 987 new COVID-19 cases, 1,554 recove ..

UAE announces 987 new COVID-19 cases, 1,554 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hour ..

56 minutes ago
 IRENA, World Government Summit to advance renewabl ..

IRENA, World Government Summit to advance renewable energy transition

57 minutes ago
 Huge waves on Sun observed by NYU Abu Dhabi solar ..

Huge waves on Sun observed by NYU Abu Dhabi solar physicist

1 hour ago
 UAE Ambassador, Argentina&#039;s Transport Ministe ..

UAE Ambassador, Argentina&#039;s Transport Minister discuss cooperation

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Department of Energy issues Regulatory P ..

Abu Dhabi Department of Energy issues Regulatory Policy for Clean Energy Certifi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.