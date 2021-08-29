Cuba receives medical supply donation from China as pandemic worsens

HAVANA, Aug. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) --:Cuba on Sunday received medical supplies donated by the Chinese government to help it combat the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, as the island faces the sharpest rise in cases, deaths and hospitalizations.

The medical supplies include rapid COVID-19 antigen testing kits, surgical gloves and protective suits, adding to the ventilators and oxygen concentrators donated by China recently.

"China and Cuba express their mutual solidarity and support in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic," which reflects the strong links between the two countries and effort to implement the concept of a community with a shared future for mankind, said Chinese Ambassador to Cuba Ma Hui during a handover ceremony at Havana's Jose Marti International Airport.

"This donation is an example for the international community. China helps not only Cuba but other countries in need," said Cuban Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment Rodrigo Malmierca, adding that governments should work together to stem the COVID-19 crisis.