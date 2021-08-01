Cuba registers 8,875 new cases, 65 deaths from COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HAVANA, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :-- Cuba registered 8,875 new cases and 65 deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health reported on Saturday.

With these figures, the total number of cases rises to 384,596 while the pandemic death toll increases to 2,758.

The ministry's national director of hygiene and epidemiology Francisco Duran said that 98.5 percent of the new infections in the last 24 hours were contacts of confirmed cases.

Havana reported the most new cases, with 1,994, followed by the provinces of Cienfuegos (1,194) and Matanzas (1,042).

To date, 32.4 percent of the Cuban population has received at least one dose of the nationally produced vaccine candidates as part of a mass immunization campaign against COVID-19.