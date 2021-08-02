Cuba registers new daily records for cases, deaths from COVID-19

UrduPoint.com

Mon 02nd August 2021

HAVANA, Aug. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) --:Cuba on Monday set a new daily record of 9,747 cases and 87 deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections to 394,343 and the death toll to 2,845.

The Ministry of Public Health said in its daily report that three pregnant women and a 12-year-old child were among those who died in the last 24 hours.

Among the new cases, 22 had a source of infection abroad, said Francisco Duran, the ministry's national director of hygiene and epidemiology.

"This disease is not the same one we faced last year," he added.

According to the ministry, 5 percent of the patients diagnosed were asymptomatic, which corresponds to the new behavior of the pandemic in the country.

