UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cuba Reports 2,970 New Daily COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 44 seconds ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 03:20 PM

Cuba reports 2,970 new daily COVID-19 cases

HAVANA, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :-- Cuba reported on Thursday 2,970 new COVID-19 infections in the last day and 14 deaths, including a two-year-old child, bringing the total caseload to 190,993 and the death toll to 1,284.

Director of hygiene and epidemiology of the Public Health Ministry Francisco Duran said in his daily report that 15,502 people are currently hospitalized, marking the highest figure to date.

The western province of Matanzas registered 790 infections in the last day and continues to be the epicenter of the pandemic on the island, with an incidence rate of 656.

3 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Cuban Health Minister Jose Angel Portal pointed out that the high rate of infection and the increase in the incidence rate in the last 15 days have been compounded by the circulation of highly contagious variants of the coronavirus.

As a result, the Cuban government has announced new measures which include the strengthening of epidemiological monitoring and the implementation of more rigorous international health controls.

Related Topics

Matanzas Cuba Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirati Genome Programme, SEHA partner to ramp up ..

6 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,675 new COVID-19 cases, 1,556 reco ..

6 minutes ago

ADIO, Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority partner ..

36 minutes ago

UAE Embassy in Seoul organises webinar on women’ ..

1 hour ago

DGCX maintains momentum as PKR Futures continue to ..

1 hour ago

Maryam Nawaz to lead election campaign in AJK from ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.