Cuba reports 6,750 new cases of COVID-19

HAVANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) --:Cuba reported 31 deaths and 6,750 cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,490 and the number of infections to 231,568, the Ministry of Public Health reported on Sunday.

Francisco Duran, the ministry's director of hygiene and epidemiology, said that there are 28,205 active cases currently in the country, the highest number on record.

The province of Matanzas, which reported 2,657 new cases, continues to be the epicenter of the outbreak, with an incidence rate of 2,248.5 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

In light of a surge in cases across the country, the government has adopted new preventive measures such as the strengthening of epidemiological surveillance and the implementation of more rigorous international sanitary controls.