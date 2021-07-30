Cuba reports 8,607 new daily COVID-19 cases, 68 deaths

(@FahadShabbir)

HAVANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :-- Cuba reported on Friday 8,607 new COVID-19 infections and 68 more deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 366,985 cases and 2,628 deaths.

National director of hygiene and epidemiology of the Ministry of Public Health Francisco Duran highlighted the impact of variants of the novel coronavirus circulating on the island.

Of the total number of infections reported in the last day, 16 were imported cases, according to the report.

Havana led in new daily infections with 1,714, followed by the provinces of Matanzas (1,284) and Santiago de Cuba (705).

More than 3.5 million people had received at least one dose of nationally-produced vaccines against COVID-19 by Tuesday, as part of the country's national immunization campaign.