Cuba reports highest number of active COVID-19 cases since start of pandemic

(@FahadShabbir)

HAVANA, Jan. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Cuba currently has 1,916 active COVID-19 cases, the highest since the outbreak of the epidemic in the country, its Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) reported Friday.

"Although there has been an increase in the number of hospitalized patients, we have the capacity to provide institutional care to everyone who requires it according to established protocols," MINSAP's National Director of Epidemiology Francisco Duran said at a press conference.

Amid a new wave of cases, Duran said that there is an increase in domestic infections, accounting for 239 of the 314 newly registered cases, which makes the epidemiological situation more difficult.

"The disease's behavior is changing, but we will be able to control it as we did for a good part of 2020," he said.