Cuba reports no COVID-19 deaths for 3rd consecutive day

HAVANA, Feb. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) --:Cuba reported no COVID-19 deaths for the third consecutive day, with the national death toll standing at 8,494, the Ministry of Public Health said on Saturday.

The country registered 609 new cases in the past day, raising its total caseload to 1,068,757.

There are currently 2,568 active cases, one of the lowest figures so far this year.

A total of 9.8 million of Cuba's 11.2 million residents have been vaccinated against the disease so far, while 5.9 million have received a booster dose.

The vaccination program is carried out with the Cuban-made Abdala, Soberana-02 and Soberana Plus vaccines.