Cuba reports no COVID-19 deaths for 4th consecutive day

HAVANA, Feb. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Cuba reported no COVID-19 deaths for the fourth consecutive day, with the national death toll standing at 8,494, the Ministry of Public Health said Sunday.

The country registered 630 new cases in the past day, raising its total caseload to 1,069,387, and there are currently 2,674 active cases, the ministry said.

A total of 9.8 million of Cuba's 11.2 million residents have been vaccinated against the disease so far, while 5.9 million have received a booster dose.

Cuba's vaccination program is carried out with homemade Abdala, Soberana-02 and Soberana Plus vaccines.