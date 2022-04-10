Cuba reports no deaths from COVID-19 for third consecutive day

HAVANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) --:Cuba did not report any deaths from COVID-19 for the third consecutive day on Saturday, though 609 new cases were diagnosed, leaving the death toll at 8,517 and bringing the total number of infections to 1,096,234.

The Cuban Ministry of Public Health also said in its daily report that there are currently 2,752 active cases, with reports of new infections in all 15 provinces as well as the Special Municipality of Isla de la Juventud.

For the fourth consecutive day, the central province of Camaguey reported the highest number of daily cases with 88, followed by the province of Mayabeque with 86 and the province of Ciego de Avila with 81.