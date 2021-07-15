UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cuba Restores Internet Access After Protests, But Not Social Media

Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 01:40 AM

Cuba restores internet access after protests, but not social media

Havana, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Cuban authorities restored internet access on Wednesday following three days of interruptions after unprecedented protests erupted over the weekend, AFP journalists said.

But access to social media and messaging apps such as Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter remained blocked on 3g and 4g.

Social media is the only way Cubans can access independent news outlets, while messaging apps are their main means of communicating among themselves.

Sunday's protests were also organized on social media, which was also used as a platform to share information.

One person has died and more than 100 were arrested, including independent journalists and opposition activists, since the anti-government protests broke out in the communist-ruled island over the worst economic crisis in decades.

"Social media is totally aggressive, calling for murders, calling for lynchings, for attacks on people and particularly those identified as revolutionaries," President Miguel Diaz-Canel said in a meeting reported by the National Television Newscast.

"This story that they're trying to compile (on social media) that the Cuban government is repressive ... is a complete lie and libel," he added, calling it "media terrorism." Cuba has blamed a half-century of US economic pressure for the economic crisis, but the downturn also comes amid strict measures against Covid-19 and a rise in cases.

Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Tuesday said the United States had incited social unrest through a Twitter campaign using the hashtag #SOSCuba.

"It's true that we don't have mobile internet, but we're also lacking medicines," Rodriguez said.

"I have to tell you, Cuba will not renounce its right to self-defense." Web monitoring group NetBlocks reported disruptions from Monday in Cuba on major social media and communications platforms.

"The world is watching as Cuban authorities arrest and beat dozens of their own citizens, and that includes journalists and independent voices," State Department spokesman Ned price told reporters in Washington.

"The abuse of journalists, of independent voices, the attempted suppression, including through technological means of the voice of the Cuban people, this is not something that could ever silence or quell the legitimate aspirations of the Cuban people for freedom, for human rights, for what their own government has denied them for far too long." Streets in the capital Havana were calm on Wednesday, but there was a visibly larger security presence, particularly around the parliament building, where protesters shouting "Down with the dictatorship," "Freedom" and "We're hungry" gathered on Sunday.

New calls went out on social media on Tuesday for a protest outside the parliament building, which was surrounded by police vehicles.

NetBlocks said some Cubans have been able to get around the internet restrictions by using virtual private networks, or VPNs.

Related Topics

Protest Internet World Police Mobile Washington Parliament Social Media Facebook Twitter Vehicles Died Havana Price United States Cuba 3G 4G Sunday Dictator Media TV From Government Share WhatsApp Opposition

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid orders promotion of officers

11 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed chairs meeting of Happiness and Pos ..

26 minutes ago

ANIF and Air Arabia to launch Armenia’s new nati ..

2 hours ago

Khalifa bin Tahnoon congratulates children of mart ..

3 hours ago

UK Government Seeks to End Prosecutions for Northe ..

1 hour ago

PHOTA conducts 920 liver, kidney transplants in tw ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.