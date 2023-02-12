Cuba steps up bird flu measures

HAVANA, Feb. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) --::Cuban sanitary authorities on Saturday stepped up bird flu measures following the detection of the first cases of the disease at a zoo here.

Cuba's National Center of Animal Health (CENASA) instructed people to notify findings of dead birds as well as to avoid contact with sick animals.

It also asked population to avoid touching mouth, nose or eyes after getting in contact with birds or surfaces that may be infected, as well as keep to handwashing and use of disinfectant solutions.

In addition, strict measures, including slaughtering of infected birds and quarantine, have been imposed at the zoo.