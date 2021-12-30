Cuba surpasses 200 daily COVID-19 cases for 1st time in a month

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HAVANA, Dec. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) --:Cuba on Wednesday registered 241 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, taking the national caseload to 965,243, the Ministry of Public Health said.

No coronavirus deaths were registered in the 24-hour period, keeping the pandemic death toll at 8,321.

Havana, the country's capital and home to 2.2 million inhabitants, registered the highest number of new daily coronavirus cases (60), followed by the Cuban provinces of Pinar del Rio (36) and Camaguey (23).

COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the Caribbean nation, where over 100 new daily cases of infection have been seen for the fifth day in a row.