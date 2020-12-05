UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cuba Talks On Freedom Of Expression Break Down After Rare Protest

Sumaira FH 24 seconds ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 08:40 AM

Cuba talks on freedom of expression break down after rare protest

Havana, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :Dialogue over freedom of expression between Cuba's government and artists who organized a rare protest last week hit an impasse Friday as communist authorities accused some of them of being financed by the United States.

Cuba's Culture Ministry said it would not meet the artist collective's delegates, accusing them of receiving "funding, logistical and propaganda support from the US government and its officials." The group of artists and intellectuals which has begun calling itself "27N" -- for November 27, the date of the protest -- called for further dialogue, saying they were "not enemies" but Cubans seeking a better country.

Some of them said they had been prevented from leaving their homes by a large police presence and had received threats by telephone.

Officials initially agreed to a dialogue over the artists' demands after the rare protest by around 300 members or supporters of the group outside its headquarters in Havana last weekend, spurred on by social media appeals.

A delegation of 30 demonstrators had been able to meet in the middle of the night after hours of protesting with the vice-minister of culture to present their demands to him related to freedom of expression.

Culture Ministry officials agreed to a dialogue with protesters' representatives, and the unprecedented discussions were expected to get underway this week with Culture Minister Alpidio Alonso.

However, the communist authorities hardened their tone, denouncing a US conspiracy.

The ministry said in its statement that it took exception to an "insolent letter" received on Thursday, which sought to "impose unilaterally who should participate in dialogue, with whom it agrees to dialogue, and on what." The group had demanded President Miguel Diaz-Canel participate in the talks.

- 'War strategy' - Diaz-Canel, the first Cuban leader of the post-Castro era -- too young to have participated in the 1959 revolution led by Fidel Castro and his brother Raul -- has accused the collective of being behind "an unconventional war strategy to try to overthrow the revolution.

" He made the comments at a "defense of the revolution" event two days after their protest.

The November 27 demonstration outside the Culture Ministry building followed the expulsion by police the previous day of members of a previously little known artists' collective from their premises in the historic center of Havana.

Members of the San Isidro Movement had been protesting for 10 days, with six of them on hunger strike, and their movement had gained significant attention.

The ministry said it remained open to dialogue with a section of the artists' community.

"For the young people and all the artists who met in front of the ministry on 27 November, who have not compromised their work with the enemies of the Cuban nation, the opportunities for dialogue remain open," the statement said.

"But we cannot get along with the mercenaries." In a Facebook post, the 27N group said "we demand the right to have rights." "We are not enemies, but Cubans who think differently and we dream of a better Cuba to pass on to our children, altogether and for the good of everyone." Juan Pin Vilar, a filmmaker who was part of the delegation that initially met culture ministry officials, said on Facebook he regretted the dialogue had been blocked and that those who protested were not part of any political agenda.

In recent days, Cuban state media have spoken of what they called the "San Isidro farce" while reporting on supposed US-financed destabilization efforts, such as the derailment of a freight train in 2019.

On the day after the protest, the foreign ministry summoned the US Charge d'Affaires Timothy Zuniga-Brown, accusing him of "blatant and provocative interference".

Tensions have been high since US President Donald Trump took office in 2017, with the White House applying sanctions as it sought to undo the rapprochement between the two nations under predecessor Barack Obama.

Related Topics

Protest Barack Obama Police Social Media Facebook White House Trump Young Castro Havana San United States Cuba Turkish Lira November 2017 2019 Post Media Event All From Government

Recent Stories

UAE leads innovation in $546 bn global smart citie ..

8 hours ago

UN Ready to 'Scale Up' Ongoing Assistance to Armen ..

8 hours ago

Trudeau Refuses to Comment on Reports US, Huawei C ..

8 hours ago

UN Ready to 'Scale Up' Ongoing Assistance to Armen ..

8 hours ago

PDM launched to protect corruption of its leaders: ..

8 hours ago

104-year-old World War II veteran back home after ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.