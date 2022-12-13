Cuba to see 2 pct growth in GDP in 2022

HAVANA, Dec. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) --:Cuba's GDP is projected to expand 2 percent in 2022, lower than the 4 percent initially forecast, Minister of Economy and Planning Alejandro Gil said Monday.

"We have received some 816 million U.S.

Dollars more this year than in 2021 due to the export of nickel, Cuban cigars, rum, honey and sea products," Gil told legislators at the Havana Convention Center.

Investment in the fields of agriculture, renewable energies, and the national electric grid continues to be a paramount priority for the government, he said.