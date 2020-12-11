UrduPoint.com
Cuba Will Unify Its Two Currencies As Of January 1: President

Fri 11th December 2020

Cuba will unify its two currencies as of January 1: president

Havana, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Cuba will unify its two currencies, the Cuban peso and convertible peso, as of January 1, ending a unique system that has existed for nearly three decades, President Miguel Diaz-Canel said Thursday.

"We consider the conditions met to announce the start of this reform beginning January 1, 2021, with a single exchange rate of 24 Cuban pesos for one Dollar," Diaz-Canel said on television, alongside Raul Castro, the country's former president and Communist Party leader.

