UrduPoint.com

Cuba Write 'new Chapter' With World Baseball Classic Semi-final Spot

Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2023 | 11:00 AM

Cuba write 'new chapter' with World Baseball Classic semi-final spot

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Cuba's manager hailed "a new chapter" for his team after they became the first side to book their place in the semi-finals of the World Baseball Classic with a 4-3 win over Australia in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Cuba are traditional heavyweights in the sport but they have never won the World Baseball Classic and have underperformed since reaching the final of the inaugural tournament in 2006.

The Cubans lost their first two games at this year's competition in the group stage in Taiwan but they won their next two and have now punched their ticket to Miami for the semi-finals.

Manager Armando Johnson said their quarter-final win would be celebrated long and hard back home.

"The Cuban fans are so emotional right now -- they've been waiting for this moment for such a long time," he said.

"Everybody loves baseball so much and they were rooting for us. This is a new chapter for us." Cuba included players from Major League Baseball in their squad this year for the first time and Chicago White Sox pair Luis Robert Jr. and Yoan Moncada were both in the starting line-up.

Johnson said the process had not been smooth, with some MLB players turning down Cuba's invitations and others joining them at the last minute.

Outfielder Yoelkis Guibert, who plays independent league baseball in Canada, said "the team got stronger" as a result of the fresh injection of talent.

"I'm not saying that they did a great job right from the start, but everyone is of a very solid quality and they lift us up," he said.

Cuba broke open a tight game with three runs in the fifth inning but had to fend off an Australian fightback to claim the victory.

Australia was in uncharted territory after advancing past the group stage for the first time with wins over South Korea, China and the Czech Republic.

Baseball has been played in Australia since the 1850s but it enjoys only a fraction of the popularity of cricket, rugby or Australian rules football in the sport-loving country.

Manager Dave Nilsson said his team's exploits had given Australian baseball "hope for the future".

"We have a lot of belief as a country now and we know what we're capable of," he said.

"We know that we can continue to improve and play on the big stage." Japan take on Italy in the second quarter-final in Tokyo on Thursday, with superstar Shohei Ohtani on the mound as the home team's starting pitcher.

Venezuela and Mexico clinched group titles with pool victories at US venues to claim quarter-final berths.

In Pool D at Miami, Venezuela matched Japan's Classic-best 4-0 start with a 5-1 victory over Israel.

Eugenio Suarez had a solo home run and a two-run single for the South American squad.

Puerto Rico and Dominican Republic will meet later to decide which Caribbean club will advance to a quarter-final against Mexico.

In pool C at Phoenix, Randy Arozarena drove in five runs and Mexico clinched the group crown by beating Canada 10-3.

The Mexicans, 3-1, own a tiebreaker edge over the United States, the only team that can match their record, after beating the Americans 11-5.

Defending champion United States will try to seize a quarter-final berth by winning later over Colombia.

Related Topics

Cricket Football World Australia Israel China Canada Job Tokyo Phoenix Miami Chicago Italy Japan Dominican Republic Czech Republic South Korea United States Colombia Cuba Mexico Venezuela Turkish Lira From

Recent Stories

Magnitude 7.1 earthquake strikes Kermadec Islands ..

Magnitude 7.1 earthquake strikes Kermadec Islands in New Zealand

47 minutes ago
 Dubai Government employees to work remotely on Fri ..

Dubai Government employees to work remotely on Fridays during Ramadan

47 minutes ago
 China launches new experiment satellite

China launches new experiment satellite

47 minutes ago
 Sharjah Children&#039;s Reading Festival to open M ..

Sharjah Children&#039;s Reading Festival to open May 3

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 March 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16th March 2023

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.