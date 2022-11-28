Cuban municipal polls close as opposition deplores pressure

Havana, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Cubans voted Sunday in municipal elections amid a grave economic crisis that some feared would weaken turnout and with the opposition charging that several of its candidates faced unfair pressure.

Polls closed at 7:00 pm (0000 GMT), one hour later than expected and after a day of voting without incident, AFP journalists reported.

Elections officials said the extension was due to requests made by polling stations and voters themselves.

As of 5:00 pm, according to the National Electoral Council, nearly 64 percent of Cuba's eight million eligible voters had cast a secret ballot, selecting more than 12,400 municipal delegates, or councilors, from the 27,000 candidates nominated by show of hands in neighborhood assemblies.

Earlier Sunday, President Miguel Diaz-Canel, fresh off a trip that took him to Algeria, Russia, Turkey and China, went with his wife Lis Cuesta to vote at a polling station in Playa, west of Havana.

He later told reporters that the electoral process confirmed the political and social stability of the island, despite the "economic suffocation" he said the United States was imposing on Cuba.

The government had mounted an intense get-out-the-vote campaign on social media, as well as in the press and on television -- both controlled by the ruling Communist Party, which oversees the election process but does not nominate candidates.

But the opposition platform known as the Council for the Democratic Transition in Cuba (CDTC), which promotes change and pluralism in the country through legal means, called on people to abstain, citing unfair pressure by the government.