Cuban President Diaz-Canel wins second five-year term in sewn-up vote

Havana, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel clinched a second five-year term Wednesday in a parliamentary vote for which he was the sole candidate in a country where political opposition is illegal.

Diaz-Canel's bid was confirmed by 97.66 percent of votes cast in the Communist Party of Cuba-aligned National Assembly, its president Esteban Lazo announced in the chamber.

"Taking into account the announced results, I declare lawmaker Miguel Mario Diaz-Canel Bermudez the elected president of the Republic," said Lazo.

Diaz-Canel, 62, took over the reins in 2018 as Cuba's first civilian leader after nearly 60 years of hegemony by the Castro brothers, vowing to "always defend the party" even as he set out in pursuit of cautious economic liberalization.

His first five years in office were marked by the worst economic crisis in three decades and a widely criticized response to historic anti-government protests which triggered a tightening of US sanctions.