UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cuban President Says Artist Collective's Protest Was US Plot

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 10:00 AM

Cuban president says artist collective's protest was US plot

Havana, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said Sunday that a recent protest in Havana by an artists' collective over freedom of expression was "the last attempt" by US President Donald Trump's administration "to overthrow the revolution." "You know they tried to trick us. They set up a media circus," Diaz-Canel told hundreds of young people who took part in a "defense of the revolution" event in a park in the capital.

The protest was "the last attempt that the Trumpists and the anti-Cuban mafia (in Miami) could lead." He called it part of an "unconventional war strategy to try to overthrow the revolution." A group of 14 people, members or associates of the San Isidro Movement of artists, recently barricaded themselves for 10 days in a house in Havana.

They were demanding the release of another member, rapper Denis Solis, sentenced to eight months in prison for contempt.

They were expelled Thursday evening by the police, who said the raid was necessary due to Covid-19 protocols since one person there had just arrived from Mexico via the United States without properly quarantining.

The Cuban Foreign Ministry on Saturday summoned the US charge d'affaires in Cuba, Timothy Zuniga-Brown, denouncing "flagrant and provocative interference" with the San Isidro Movement.

On Friday, about 200 artists gathered for hours in front of the Ministry of Culture to press for more freedom of expression, a rare demonstration of its kind in Cuba.

A delegation representing the protesters eventually met Vice Minister Fernando Rojas.

rd/gma/ces/ybl/mjs/axn

Related Topics

Protest Police Trump Young Havana San Lead Miami United States Cuba Mexico Turkish Lira Sunday Media Event From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

41 minutes ago

UAE condemns assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Saudi Deputy FM

9 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meeting of Higher Committee Ove ..

9 hours ago

Ministry of Justice creates special federal courts ..

11 hours ago

Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla Charitable and Humani ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.