UrduPoint.com

Cuban Shooting-victim Boxer Adds Second Olympic Gold To Go With Bullet

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 01:30 PM

Cuban shooting-victim boxer adds second Olympic gold to go with bullet

Tokyo, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Cuba's Julio la Cruz was shot in an armed robbery in 2014 -- but now he is a two-time Olympic champion after victory in the heavyweight boxing final in Tokyo on Friday.

Luckily, la Cruz was not seriously hurt when he was held up in Cuba and shot in the hip, and went on to win light-heavyweight gold two years later in Rio.

Now 31, he put the trauma farther behind him by adding Tokyo Olympic gold when he defeated Russia's Muslim Gadzhimagomedov on unanimous points.

But he said that it had taken some time to recover from the attack.

"What happened was tough but I never lost hope and had to heal for some time," said la Cruz, a four-time world champion at light-heavyweight.

"But the Cuban doctors did a marvellous job and thanks to my hope, my faith, my family, the Cuban people and psychologists that supported me, I'm here today.

"I was able to get these two titles, and I think I deserve it." So where is that bullet which could have wrecked his career and even taken his life? "My mother has it as a token of remembrance of what happened," he said.

The elusive and wily la Cruz, who is nicknamed "the Shadow", collapsed flat on his back in the ring when his victory was announced against Gadzhimagomedov.

La Cruz is refusing to settle with double Games gold.

"Paris (2024) is only three years away. I'll go the next Olympics and try to win a third gold medal for my country," said the proud Cuban.

Related Topics

Attack World Russia Job Robbery Paris Tokyo Cuba Turkish Lira Gold Olympics Muslim Family From Boxing

Recent Stories

PAF fight trainer aircraft crashes near Attock

PAF fight trainer aircraft crashes near Attock

1 minute ago
 Athletes gave 'soul' to spectator-free Olympics, s ..

Athletes gave 'soul' to spectator-free Olympics, says Bach

14 minutes ago
 Brexit and pandemic drive UK road haulage into cri ..

Brexit and pandemic drive UK road haulage into crisis

14 minutes ago
 Kissan Convention focusing revival of cotton crop ..

Kissan Convention focusing revival of cotton crop on August 11

14 minutes ago
 KP govt calls back teaching staff working on deput ..

KP govt calls back teaching staff working on deputation

17 minutes ago
 Training Workshop to prevent cyber-harassment, net ..

Training Workshop to prevent cyber-harassment, network security held at Women Un ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.