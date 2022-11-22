UrduPoint.com

Cuban Singer Pablo Milanes Dies In Madrid At 79

Muhammad Irfan Published November 22, 2022 | 11:40 AM

Cuban singer Pablo Milanes dies in Madrid at 79

Havana, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Acclaimed Cuban singer, songwriter and guitarist Pablo Milanes died early Tuesday in Spain, where he had been hospitalized in recent days, his agent said. He was 79.

"It is with great pain and sadness that we inform you that the maestro Pablo Milanes died this morning, November 22, in Madrid," his agency said on the singer's official Facebook page.

"May he rest in the love and peace he always transcended. He will remain forever in our memory." Cuba's Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz said on Twitter that "culture in Cuba is mourning the passing" of Milanes.

The writer of songs such as "Yolanda" and "Breve Espacio" had been hospitalized in Madrid, where he had lived since 2017 so that he could receive medical treatment.

On November 11, his office said he was "stable" and being treated for a series of recurrent infections that in recent months had been affecting his health.

The artist rose to prominence following the Cuban revolution of 1959, and gained renown both on and off the island as he became a leader of the Nueva Trova movement alongside fellow Cuban musicians Silvio Rodriguez and Noel Nicola.

He inspired and was influenced by artists from a variety of musical genres in Latin America as well as Spain, Portugal and Puerto Rico.

Nueva Trova, born in the years following the revolution, was smiled upon by Fidel Castro's government for lyrics that gave voice to its stated political and social imperatives, including the battles against sexism, colonialism and racism.

Milanes had to cancel his final concerts planned for later this month in Spain and the Dominican Republic.

He at first embraced the Cuban revolution but later distanced himself, though he never broke the bond that united him with Cubans through his music.

In June he made one last visit to Havana, after a three-year absence, where the performer known in Cuba as "Pablito" gave an emotional concert before about 10,000 fans.

After nearly three years without performing in his homeland, white with gray hair and with mobility issues, Milanes had not lost the light in his myopic eyes, his affable smile and the strength of his voice.

He was born on February 24, 1943 in Bayamo in Cuba's east to soldier Angel Milanes and dressmaker Conchita Arias.

Conchita moved the family to Havana so her son could attend a prestigious music school. In the 1950s, considered the golden decade of Cuban music, the boy learned piano and collaborated with other creators.

He entered the Cuban music scene in the early 1960s with "Mis 22 anos", and went on to win two Latin Grammys for best singer-songwriter album (2006) and musical excellence (2015).

Related Topics

Prime Minister Music Facebook Twitter Visit Died Castro Bayamo Havana Madrid Spain Portugal Dominican Republic Cuba February May June November 2017 2015 Gold Family From Government Best Love Sad

Recent Stories

Govt rejects demand of one million tons of sugar e ..

Govt rejects demand of one million tons of sugar export

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd November 2022

2 hours ago
 IAEA Experts Found 'Widespread Damage' on Territor ..

IAEA Experts Found 'Widespread Damage' on Territory of ZNPP - Statement

11 hours ago
 Seven-day anti-polio drive begins in five district ..

Seven-day anti-polio drive begins in five districts of Larkana

11 hours ago
 IAEA Experts Assessed Damage to ZNPP, Found No Sec ..

IAEA Experts Assessed Damage to ZNPP, Found No Security Threat - Statement

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.