Cuban Worker Exodus A 'catastrophe' For Island's Businesses

Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Havana, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Like other businesses across Cuba, Nel Paradiso is grappling with a worker shortage amid unprecedented levels of people fleeing the island nation.

In just over a year, the central Havana restaurant has seen 50 employees leave.

"There wasn't enough time to replace the personnel," said hiring manager Annie Zuniga, 26.

After being forced to close its doors due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Nel Paradiso had been open for only two months when Nicaragua, an ally of Havana, abolished visa requirements for Cubans.

That move in November 2021 kicked off the island's largest exodus since the Communist regime came to power over six decades ago.

"Nicaragua's opening was a blow... from 50 workers, in one week we were left with 30," Zuniga told AFP.

Of the 60 employees recruited during the last 14 months, only 10 still live on the island.

Replacing employees that emigrate has become a time-consuming and costly task.

