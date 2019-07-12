Havana, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :For decades, their songs were banned, and even called the "music of the enemy." But Cuba's rockers have finally found their place in a nation where salsa, rumba and reggaeton usually reign.

This year, Havana will celebrate the International Day of Rock and Roll -- which falls on Saturday -- with three days of concerts.

Each day, 13 groups will take the stage at Maxim Rock, the club that also serves as the home of the government-sanctioned Cuban Rock Agency, for a 10-hour marathon.

It will be a far cry from the many years when the classic rocker look -- long hair, tight jeans and leather bracelets -- was at odds with the "new man" image, hard-working and serious, vaunted by the authorities during Fidel Castro's revolution.

Despite the obvious difficulties, most of Cuba's rockers chose to remain at home and dedicate themselves to their music, rather than opt for exile or the struggles of dissident life.

Nowadays, some have lost their hair while others can no longer squeeze into those tight jeans, but they're still performing regular gigs in Havana.

Roberto Diaz, a 48-year-old with a graying goatee who will began a European tour next month with his group Animas Mundi, was one of the musicians who tried to keep rock alive in Cuba in the late 1980s.

"I was one of those youngsters who would get stopped in the street all the time, getting asked for my ID documents or being taken down to the police station if I was walking around with my guitar or keyboard," said Diaz.

"It was tough -- it wasn't like it is today," said Virgilio Torres, a 62-year-old singer with Vieja Escuela ("Old school").