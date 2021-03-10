UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 11:20 AM

Cuba's COVID-19 expenditure over 150 mln USD

HAVANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Cuba has spent more than 150 million U.S. Dollars on the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the country's Minister of Economy and Planning Alejandro Gil said here Tuesday.

"It is an exceptional and unprecedented situation with immeasurable impact due to the collateral damages provoked by the pandemic on human health aside from the nation's additional expenses," he told a press conference on the implementation of 2030 UN Agenda for Sustainable Development on the island.

Gil, also Cuba's deputy prime minister, said that the tourism industry has been severely affected during the sanitary emergency, adding "the country's national development plan is in keeping with 2030 UN Agenda.

" Already, Cuba has eliminated a 10-percent tax on dollars to absorb more hard Currency and launched a one-stop-shop system for foreign trade and investment to expedite export and import processes.

The island country expects a gradual recovery of the economic activity during 2021 after the country's gross domestic product decreased by 11 percent in 2020 amid economic sanctions imposed by the United States.

So far, Cuba has registered 57,607 COVID-19 cases with 352 deaths.

