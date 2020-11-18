Cubs chief Epstein stepping down: team

Chicago, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :The Chicago Cubs on Tuesday announced the resignation of Theo Epstein, the front office chief who revived the franchise's fortunes and helped deliver a first World Series in more than a century.

Epstein, who joined the Cubs in 2011 after a successful nine-year reign as general manager of the Boston Red Sox, is stepping down as head of baseball operations with one year left on his contract.

The 46-year-old is credited with helping transform the Cubs into a championship-winning franchise.

The team finished bottom of the National League Central for the first three years of Epstein's reign as the executive concentrated on building up the club's roster of young talent.

In 2015 the team reached the playoffs for the first since 2008, and a year later clinched the World Series, ending the so-called "Curse of the Billy Goat" as the Cubs sealed their first championship since 1908.

"For the rest of my life, I will cherish having been part of the great Chicago Cubs organization during this historic period," Epstein said in a statement on Tuesday.

"All of the things that have made this experience so special -- the fans, the players, the managers and coaches, ownership, my front office colleagues, the uniqueness of the Wrigley experience, the history -- make it so tough to leave the Cubs.

"But I believe this is the right decision for me, even if it's a difficult one. And now is the right time rather than a year from now." Cubs general manager Jed Hoyer, who joined the franchise along with Epstein to help its rebuild, will take over as head of baseball operations.

Chicago chairman Tom Ricketts meanwhile expressed gratitude for Epstein's contribution to the franchise.

"The timing is right for a number of reasons," Ricketts said. "And most importantly we are both thrilled that Jed is the person succeeding Theo.

"We have had our most successful period in over a century under Theo's leadership, and we are grateful for everything he has given to this organization and this city."