Cuddles With Corgis To Celebrate The Queen's Favourite Dogs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 02, 2022 | 09:00 AM

London, June 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Wearing a Union Jack bandana, Obi the corgi stares intently at the camera as he snuggles on a floral sofa with a woman in a tiara.

"The queen would approve," his owner says after the photo session, giving him a snack.

Corgis -- lively brown-and-white dogs with pointed ears and short legs -- are closely associated with Queen Elizabeth II, who celebrates her Platinum Jubilee this week.

At the "Corgi Cam" pop-up in London's historic Leadenhall Market, visitors can take pictures with a rotating team of dogs while dressing up in faux ermine robes, crowns and tiaras.

The 96-year-old queen has kept Pembroke Welsh Corgis since she was 18, and even appeared with her dogs in a spoof James bond clip filmed for the opening ceremony of the 2012 London Olympics.

The free Corgi Cam event outstripped expectations, with some waiting for several hours to attend, says organiser Katie Raby.

"Everyone associates the dog with her majesty and we wanted to be able to celebrate that," she says.

The breed experienced a rush of interest recently due to the Netflix series "The Crown", but still remains quite rare in the United Kingdom.

"Many people have never actually met a corgi," Raby says. "There aren't many around these days."The event runs from midday to 6 pm, with people getting slots of about five minutes each with a corgi.

"They're used to doing gigs with members of the public and they're very used to being fussed over," Raby says of the dogs.

