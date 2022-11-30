Cultural China: Fragrance of Chinese tea transcends time and space

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, Nov. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) --:China is known as the hometown of tea. For thousands of years, tea has been deeply rooted in Chinese culture and has been an integral part of Chinese people's daily life.

It is believed that the tea culture spread throughout China during the Tang Dynasty (618-907). The Classic of Tea, by Tang scholar Lu Yu in the 8th century, is the first treatise in China in which knowledge of tea and related practices were elaborated systematically.

The Famen Temple, in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, was once the imperial temple of the Tang Dynasty.

Archaeologists in 1987 unearthed the earliest and highest-ranking Tang imperial tea set discovered so far from the underground palace of the temple.

"The tea set found here is an important testimony to the Chinese tea culture," said Jiang Jie, a researcher with the Famen Temple Museum.

"The imperial family also started to use tea for sacrifice and toasting, and tea gained a wide popularity in the Tang Dynasty," said Jiang.

The tea culture flourished in the Song Dynasty (960-1279) when specialized tea-tasting clubs were established, and tea contests came into fashion among men of letters.