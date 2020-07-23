ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday said cultural diplomacy could prove an effective tool in highlighting Pakistan's soft and positive image abroad.

Chairing the inaugural meeting of Arts and Culture Group, the foreign minister said Allah Almighty had bestowed Pakistan with rich cultural heritage that needed proper promotion at international level.

The foreign minister termed beautiful historical and recreational places and the world renowned artists as the country's assets.

He mentioned that within a year, Pakistan's image had improved immensely due to the government's prudent policies in diverse areas of diplomacy.

He highlighted opening up of tourist avenues and introduction of e-visa facility to welcome the world to the splendid Pakistan.

Qureshi said under public diplomacy, the government was also introducing cultural diplomacy, digital Diplomacy and sports diplomacy.

He said diplomatic corps would be soon invited to the Foreign Ministry for a special briefing on the country's cultural diplomacy.

The meeting was attended by Parliamentary Foreign Secretary Andleeb Abbas, members of the Art and Culture Group and senior Foreign Ministry officials.