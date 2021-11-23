UrduPoint.com

Cultural Exchanges Event Held To Beef Up China-Pak Friendship

Sumaira FH 48 seconds ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 10:20 AM

BEIJING, Nov 23 (APP:An online cultural exchanges event was held to strengthen the cultural exchanges between China and Pakistan, which was co-organized by Zhengzhou Electric Power College (ZEPC) , China and the University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Lahore, Pakistan.

Students of ZEPC showed the extensive and profound Chinese traditional culture, including martial art, calligraphy, folk dance, classical instrument and Henan Opera. Among them, the Xinjiang folk dance and martial art performance impressed teachers and students of UET, Lahore, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Tuesday.

Muhammad Anas Baig, a student from UET, Lahore, introduced Pakistan's natural landscape, wedding custom, traditional festival and food and others.

Baig said, "The depth of Pakistan-China friendship pictures if the two neighbouring countries were friends for centuries. The young generation must learn from our ancestors and work hard to strengthen the friendship." "This year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan. By organizing cultural activity, we hope to enhance the cultural and people-to-people exchanges between the two iron brother nations," said Guo Wei, head of the International Exchange and Cooperation Department of ZEPC.

ZEPC and UET Lahore signed a cooperation memorandum in September, 2021, to cooperate in talents training for power sector and specialty construction.

