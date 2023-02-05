Cultural Festival marks Kashmir Solidarity Day

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) in collaboration with Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Kashmir Culture Department and Federal Directorate of education arranged a 3-day "Kashmir Cultural Festival" to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day here Sunday.

The major objective of the festival was to promote Kashmir cause through a cultural perspective while expressing solidarity with the innocent Kashmiri people struggling for their right of self-determination in the Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

The main features of the festival included Kashmiri Artisans-at-work, Kashmiri folk crafts, Kashmiri patriotic songs, Kashmiri folk songs, Kashmiri folk paintings, photo exhibition on Kashmir, Kashmiri cuisine, screening of video documentaries on Kashmir, Kashmir musical evening, stage drama on Kashmir, promotional stalls to promote Kashmir cause and display of banners bearing slogans in favour of Kashmir cause.

Farina Mazhar, Federal Secretary, National Heritage and Culture Division during her visit to the festival, condemned atrocities being committed by Indian forces on the innocent Kashmiri people struggling for their right of self-determination in the Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

She said that the Indian forces are not only violating human rights in the IIOJK but also trying to destroy cultural identity of the Kashmiri people.

Executive Director, Lok Virsa, Shahzad Durrani explained the objective of the festival. He also thanked Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Kashmir Culture Department and Federal Directorate of Education for their effective collaboration in holding the event.

The festival featured Kashmiri patriotic songs, Kashmiri folk songs and mystic songs in which young artists paid tribute to the Kashmiri people and expressed solidarity with them on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day.

A large number of people including Kashmiri families and youth attended the event.

Kashmir musical night at Kashmir Cultural Festival was be at Lok Virsa open air theatre while Stage drama to highlight Kashmir cause was presented.

Kashmiri artisans-at-work, Kashmiri folk paintings display, photographic exhibition on Kashmir and Kashmiri cuisine continued daily during the festival.