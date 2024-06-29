Cultural Treat Given To Children From Underprivileged Communities At Napa
Umer Jamshaid Published June 29, 2024 | 12:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Children from underprivileged communities were given a cultural treat at the National academy of Performing Arts-NAPA on Friday as the visiting troupe of the Walled City of Lahore Authority performed exclusively for children from three schools for the deprived children.
The children from SOS Children’s Village, SOS Hermann Gmeiner School, and the Publican school were special guests on the second day of the WCLA show, Renewing Glory, at NAPA.
The three schools were selected for their commitment to the children of underprivileged communities. All three are non-profit and NAPA itself being such an institution was happy to invite the children from there.
The Renewing Glory show started on Friday with a presentation about the WCLA’s restoration of the Old City of Lahore project. Later, the father-daughter duo of Zikria Iqbal and Jessica performed a kathak piece.
The show then proceeded to the solo performance of Fazal Jutt, a known exponent of folk music and storytelling. Then, Raja Mughal, a classical dance expert, presented a solo piece in bharat natyam.
Jessica Iqbal then returned for a solo performance on Rahat Fateh Ali’s rendition of O’ray Piya. This was followed by Raja Mughal’s performance with his team.
The show ended with a dhol and shunk performance by Saeen Akbar and Saeen Ghulam Abbas.
The children matched the energy on stage with enthusiasm. At times, they would stand up to dance with the rhythm of the drums. One of them, later, said this was the first time he had ever attended such a performance. Of course, this was the first time, these children had the opportunity to witness such a cultural event.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa to face India in final match tomorrow
Adele's partner Rich Paul plans major career moves for her
Xi addresses conference marking 70th anniversary of Five Principles of Peaceful ..
Uproar in Punjab Assembly leads to budget approval delay
Hassanabdal Police nab car thief and recover stolen vehicle
Naqvi expected to attend T20 World Cup 2024 final tomorrow
2 accused arrested in different cases
MPA Ali Haider Gillani led delegation calls on Governor
Wang Yi calls for stronger boost to Global South development, unity and cooperat ..
Home secretary briefs governor on Muharram peace plan
Scholars, citizens joint hand to maintain harmony during Muharram
Body of drowned youth found from canal
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
ICT admin continues crackdown against price hike; arrests five traders2 days ago
-
WikiLeaks founder Assange's wife 'elated' at surprise release3 days ago
-
Ailing soil calls for chemicals-free farming practices6 days ago
-
Adulterated foods pose severe risks to public health6 days ago
-
Govt urged to take stern action against timber mafia to save forests13 days ago
-
Deosai Plain – A heaven on Earth13 days ago
-
2nd day of music competition takes place15 days ago
-
Cultural troupe from Lahore to renew artistic glory at NAPA from June 2717 days ago
-
Actor Jamil Fakhri remembered19 days ago
-
New reservoirs imperative to avert looming water crisis20 days ago
-
Govt urged to regulate prices of sacrificial animals20 days ago
-
Historical traditional Jashan-e-Kaag festival begins in Kaag village Haripur21 days ago