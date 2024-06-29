Open Menu

Cultural Treat Given To Children From Underprivileged Communities At Napa

Umer Jamshaid Published June 29, 2024 | 12:20 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Children from underprivileged communities were given a cultural treat at the National academy of Performing Arts-NAPA on Friday as the visiting troupe of the Walled City of Lahore Authority performed exclusively for children from three schools for the deprived children.

The children from SOS Children’s Village, SOS Hermann Gmeiner School, and the Publican school were special guests on the second day of the WCLA show, Renewing Glory, at NAPA.

The three schools were selected for their commitment to the children of underprivileged communities. All three are non-profit and NAPA itself being such an institution was happy to invite the children from there.

The Renewing Glory show started on Friday with a presentation about the WCLA’s restoration of the Old City of Lahore project. Later, the father-daughter duo of Zikria Iqbal and Jessica performed a kathak piece.

The show then proceeded to the solo performance of Fazal Jutt, a known exponent of folk music and storytelling. Then, Raja Mughal, a classical dance expert, presented a solo piece in bharat natyam.

Jessica Iqbal then returned for a solo performance on Rahat Fateh Ali’s rendition of O’ray Piya. This was followed by Raja Mughal’s performance with his team.

The show ended with a dhol and shunk performance by Saeen Akbar and Saeen Ghulam Abbas.

The children matched the energy on stage with enthusiasm. At times, they would stand up to dance with the rhythm of the drums. One of them, later, said this was the first time he had ever attended such a performance. Of course, this was the first time, these children had the opportunity to witness such a cultural event.

