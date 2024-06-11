Open Menu

Cultural Troupe From Lahore To Renew Artistic Glory At NAPA From June 27

Sumaira FH Published June 11, 2024 | 07:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) A cultural troupe from the Walled City of Lahore is to visit Karachi at the end of this month and perform at the National academy of Performing Arts (NAPA) from June 27 to 30.

This was announced by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) NAPA Junaid Zuberi, in a press conference here on Tuesday. Hamza Jafri and NAPA’s music coordinator Arsalan Pareyal were also present on the occasion.

Zuberi said the troupe would bring traditional performances of Kathak, Bharat Natyam, folk singing and dancing to Karachi.

Named Renewing Glory, the show has been curated by Kamran Lashari, director-general of the Walled City of Lahore Authority-WCLA.

It has been showcased in Lahore Fort earlier and now, for the first time, it would be staged in Karachi.

Giving out the details of the show, Hamza Jafri said the entire team of 31 performers included kathak and bharat natyam dancers, folk singers, folk dancers and a variety of folk drummers.

He said the program would be divided into four segments, two for classical dances, one for folk singing and the last one for drum performances.For four days, this show would be staged at NAPA’s Zia Mohyeddin Theater.

Kamran Lashari would also make a presentation about his project of cultural restoration of Lahore’s Walled City.

A show reel about the program was also presented at the end of the press conference.

