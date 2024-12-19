Culture Minister Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah To Inaugurate 10th Ayaz Melo On Friday
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 19, 2024 | 10:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Sindh Minister for Culture Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah will inaugurate 10th Ayaz Melo on Friday followed by a pictorial exhibition at Zafar Art Gallery.
The eminent writer Naazir Mehmood will grace the occasion as chief guest while Noor u lHuda Shah and Syed Muhammad Shah will be the special guests.
An organizer and an eminent educationist, Amar Sindhoo, said that the Ayaz Melo is the juncture of culture, wisdom and traditions in which series of literary sessions was being hosted which were highly eulogized by art lovers.
Addressing a press conference along with writer Taj Joyo and Professor Haseen Musarat at Khana Badosh writer’s café Amar Sindhoo said that our team have created a history by organizing Ayaz Melo in consecutive 10th year which was the testimony of the untiring hardworking of my team.
She said that this year’s Ayaz Melo was being attended by high-profile literary figures from different parts of the country, Particularly two great literary stars from the rugged mountains of Gilgit-Baltistan, Baqir Haji and Ashiq Hussain Faraz from Skardu have consented to grace the event. While from Seraiki Waseeb Rana Mehboob, Hafeez Khan, Dr Ilyas Kabir, Mehboob Tabish, Shakeel Anjum Lashari, Dr Jam Abid and Sadia Shakeel will also participate.
