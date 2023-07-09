Open Menu

Culture Ministry Receives Certificate Of Procurement Excellence From CIPS

Umer Jamshaid Published July 09, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Culture Ministry receives Certificate of Procurement Excellence from CIPS

Riyadh, Jul 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :The Ministry of Culture has obtained the Certificate of Procurement Excellence from the Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply (CIPS), which is awarded to entities that achieve excellence and effectiveness in systems, policies, and procedures that comply with CIPS standards.

The ministry won this recognition for the quality of procedures it follows at every stage of procurement, contracting and supply, on par with international best practices, and for utilizing tools to ensure the continuous development of its operations.

The ministry strives to support and develop the cultural aspects in its legislative and administrative work, including setting effective policies for procurement and supply operations, and ensuring their automation and control according to approved standards.

CIPS, which is the largest organization globally in the field of procurement and supply, is the main international reference for best practices and procedures in the field; it aims to achieve qualitative, quantitative and value-added sustainability during all stages of procurement and contracting processes.

Related Topics

All From Best

Recent Stories

SCCI opens registration for Sharjah Excellence Awa ..

SCCI opens registration for Sharjah Excellence Award 2023

2 hours ago
 79,000 Emiratis working in private sector as Emira ..

79,000 Emiratis working in private sector as Emiratisation semi-annual deadline ..

2 hours ago
 Participants at Emerging Peacemakers Forum send me ..

Participants at Emerging Peacemakers Forum send message of hope to COP28

2 hours ago
 Dubai to boost green mobility with 170% increase i ..

Dubai to boost green mobility with 170% increase in public charging stations pla ..

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid appoints three new members to ..

Mohammed bin Rashid appoints three new members to Dubai International Chamber bo ..

2 hours ago
 RTA’s digital channels garner AED3.5 billion in ..

RTA’s digital channels garner AED3.5 billion in 2022 as digital transactions h ..

2 hours ago
Nominations now open for World Police Summit Award ..

Nominations now open for World Police Summit Awards 2024

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Solomon Islands Governor ..

UAE leaders congratulate Solomon Islands Governor General on National Day

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 July 2023

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 09 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 09 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

9 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Abdullah Moh ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Abdullah Mohamed Saeed Al Dhaheri on his m ..

18 hours ago
 Global economic outlook improving, albeit to a low ..

Global economic outlook improving, albeit to a low growth recovery: OECD’s lat ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous