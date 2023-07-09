Culture Ministry receives Certificate of Procurement Excellence from CIPS

Riyadh, Jul 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :The Ministry of Culture has obtained the Certificate of Procurement Excellence from the Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply (CIPS), which is awarded to entities that achieve excellence and effectiveness in systems, policies, and procedures that comply with CIPS standards.

The ministry won this recognition for the quality of procedures it follows at every stage of procurement, contracting and supply, on par with international best practices, and for utilizing tools to ensure the continuous development of its operations.

The ministry strives to support and develop the cultural aspects in its legislative and administrative work, including setting effective policies for procurement and supply operations, and ensuring their automation and control according to approved standards.

CIPS, which is the largest organization globally in the field of procurement and supply, is the main international reference for best practices and procedures in the field; it aims to achieve qualitative, quantitative and value-added sustainability during all stages of procurement and contracting processes.