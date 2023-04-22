UrduPoint.com

Culture, Tourism Expo Kicks Off In Central China's Wuhan

Published April 22, 2023

Culture, tourism expo kicks off in central China's Wuhan

WUHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :More than 2,000 tourism exhibitors from home and abroad have gathered at the 2nd China (Wuhan) Culture and Tourism Expo, which opened Friday in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province.

The three-day event aims to demonstrate new technologies and products in the fields of culture and tourism to further boost tourism consumption and stimulate the recovery and development of China's culture and tourism industry.

The expo, covering an exhibition area of approximately 80,000 square meters, has integrated various technological elements like VR, intelligent wearables, and robotic music performances into the overall showpiece, providing visitors with an immersive and interactive experience.

The ongoing expo also serves as a platform displaying emerging tourism activities like recreational vehicle (RV) travel, camping, fishing and skiing.

Jointly sponsored by the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, and the Hubei provincial government, the expo is held in Wuhan every other year.

