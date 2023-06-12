UrduPoint.com

Cummins Eyes 'legacy-defining' Ashes After Australia's WTC Glory

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 12, 2023 | 12:20 AM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Australia captain Pat Cummins is aiming for a "legacy-defining" Ashes series in England after leading his side to victory against India in the World Test Championship final.

Cummins's men succeeded inaugural WTC champions New Zealand as international cricket's premier red-ball team with a 209-run rout of India at The Oval.

The success was an ideal boost five days out from the first Test against arch-rivals England at Edgbaston, with Cummins bidding to become the first Australia skipper to oversee an away Ashes series win since Steve Waugh back in 2001.

"Whether we like it or not, Ashes series tend to define eras and teams," said Cummins.

"An Ashes (in England) is bloody hard to win. It's been 20-odd years so it's not going to be easy. If we win, that is legacy-defining stuff." Australia's WTC victory was the culmination of a two-year programme of Tests that saw them win 12 out of 20 matches, with five draws and just three defeats.

Cummins stressed it was worth enjoying in itself, regardless of the upcoming Ashes.

"I think we'll sit around in the changing rooms for a while and then we'll find a nice sunny English beer garden somewhere this afternoon to sit back and celebrate," said the 30-year-old fast bowler.

"I know we've got a big series but we can worry about that in a couple days' time.

"You only get a few of these moments in your career where you can sit back, acknowledge a pretty special achievement and this is one of these times.

" - 'Fantastic' Boland' - One potential issue for Australia as they travel from London to Birmingham for the first Ashes Test is the composition of their pace attack.

Scott Boland, who has now taken 33 wickets in eight Tests at the remarkably low average of 14.57, appears to have forced his way in.

The seamer sparked India's last-day collapse by dismissing both Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja in the same over.

That would appear to leave Josh Hazlewood, passed fit after missing the final, competing for a place with left-arm quick Mitchell Starc.

"Scotty was fantastic, he's now my favourite player," Cummins said.

"He keeps finding another level, doesn't he? He was just our best bowler all game.

"He held it together, he didn't go for many runs and to get two big wickets in an over is just reward for how well he bowled.

"For sure, Scotty has a huge role to play in the Ashes." Defeat left India, beaten in the inaugural WTC final by New Zealand two years ago, still searching for their first major global title since 2013.

India captain Rohit Sharma suggested a full series, rather than a one-off game, should be used to determine the next champions.

But he accepted it would be tough to find room in an already-congested international Calendar.

"I would love that, but is there time?" he asked. "In a big event like this, you need to have fair opportunities for both teams.

"A three-match series would be nice but it's about finding a window."

