UrduPoint.com

Cummins The Frontrunner To Lead Australia After Paine Scandal

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 08:40 AM

Cummins the frontrunner to lead Australia after Paine scandal

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :Pat Cummins emerged as the frontrunner Saturday to take over from disgraced former Australia Test skipper Tim Paine, with the likes of Mark Taylor, Dennis Lillie, and Steve Waugh all singing his praises.

The 28-year-old, who has served as vice-captain in both Test and white-ball formats since 2019, is widely seen as in a two-way race with Steve Smith to assume the reins after Paine's shock departure on Friday over a sexting scandal.

The bombshell move came just weeks before the blockbuster Ashes series against arch-rivals England, with selectors expected to act quickly to anoint a successor.

Paine stepped down after a series of allegedly sexually graphic text message exchanges with a Cricket Tasmania employee in 2017 came to light, despite being cleared by cricket authorities of any offence at the time.

Smith, who was stripped of the captain's armband and banned for a year after a ball-tampering scandal in South Africa in 2018 which culminated with Paine taking over, has support to complete a remarkable career revival.

But Cummins appears to be the heir apparent, with Smith tipped to be his deputy.

If appointed, Cummins will become the first specialist fast bowler to captain the side since Ray Lindwall did so for a single Test in 1956.

Former captain and Cricket Australia board director Mark Taylor said he expected the governing body would make a clean break with the past given the circumstances in which Paine quit.

"I think CA will probably want to go for someone fresh and clean. The timing will make it a more comfortable decision for CA to make Pat the captain. It will be hard to go back after another controversy to Steve," he told the Sydney Morning Herald Saturday.

"I know Pat very well, he's a terrific fella," he added. "I think it is harder for a quick bowler to be captain, but in terms of leadership he will be very good because he's a good, solid human being.

" Fast bowling great Lillie is also a big fan, having mentored Cummins in recent years.

"He's an intelligent guy but more than that, he's got real cricket smarts," he told cricket.com.au before Paine's announcement.

- Ready to go - Despite Australia never before opting for a fast bowler as permanent captain, Lillie doesn't see a problem, pointing to other teams successfully going down this route.

"There's been fast bowlers who have captained. Imran Khan (Pakistan), Bob Willis (England) ...they are modern cricketers that have proven really strongly that a fast bowler certainly can captain the side." Fellow Australia legend Waugh also has faith in Cummins, but said he would need to lean on his deputy, particularly while bowling.

"I've always thought that if he's bowling the vice-captain could set the field to give him a mental break," Waugh said. "He has good acumen, the respect of the players and he's ready to go." While Cummins and Smith are at the forefront, Josh Hazlewood and Travis Head -- who are both in the Ashes squad -- have also been vice-captain at various stages.

Paine has only stood down as skipper and insisted in his tearful press conference that he still wants to keep wicket against England, but that appears in doubt.

"I'd say it's going to be tough for him to hold his spot in the team now," former national selector and Test star Mark Waugh told commercial radio station 2GB.

"He's 36 years of age, he's coming back from injury, and he's got this scandal hanging over his head ... there's a lot of things against Tim Paine now."If Paine is cut loose, Alex Carey or Josh Inglis could take the gloves for the opening Test in Brisbane on December 8.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Imran Khan Scandal Australia Brisbane Sydney South Africa Travis Head Tim Paine December 2017 2018 2019 National University All From Race Employment

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 20th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 20th November 2021

30 minutes ago
 RAK Crown Prince attends mass wedding ceremony

RAK Crown Prince attends mass wedding ceremony

8 hours ago
 Mercedes' Brazil Grand Prix appeal rejected

Mercedes' Brazil Grand Prix appeal rejected

8 hours ago
 UNICEF Chief Says Child Protection Specialist Meet ..

UNICEF Chief Says Child Protection Specialist Meets Savenkova Blacklisted on Mir ..

8 hours ago
 18 more patients test positive for COVID-19 in Hyd ..

18 more patients test positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

8 hours ago
 Turkish Defense Firm Baykar Eager to Sell New Akin ..

Turkish Defense Firm Baykar Eager to Sell New Akinci Attack Drones to Ukraine - ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.