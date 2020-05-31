UrduPoint.com
Curfews Announced In LA, Philadelphia, Atlanta After Anti-police Riots

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 08:50 AM

Curfews announced in LA, Philadelphia, Atlanta after anti-police riots

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :Los Angeles, Philadelphia and Atlanta were among several US cities to announce curfews Saturday in a bid to stem violent anti-police protests breaking out across America.

A nighttime curfew was also implemented in Louisville, Kentucky as the United States continues to be rocked by demonstrators angry at the death of a black man during an arrest in Minneapolis on Monday.

George Floyd was handcuffed and died after a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes, sparking the widespread protests against police brutality.

