UrduPoint.com

Current COVID-19 Infections In China Feature Low Prevalence Level, Mild Symptoms: Experts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 29, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Current COVID-19 infections in China feature low prevalence level, mild symptoms: experts

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :The overall COVID-19 infections in China have entered a low prevalence level since mid-May, and the vast majority of COVID-19 patients show mild symptoms, medical experts said.

Despite a recent increase, the total amount of fever clinic patients is far less than that during the peak of the previous infection wave, and most of the patients only have mild symptoms, said Wang Liping, a researcher with the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (China CDC).

Wang said infections caused by the XBB subvariants of Omicron will continue to exist for some time, but the overall situation is stable and under control, with little impact on the normal operation of medical services and the whole society.

Another China CDC researcher Chen Cao noted that according to monitoring data, the XBB subvariants are now the predominant COVID-19 strains in both imported and local infections, with no significant change in pathogenicity.

Underpinned by China's multi-channel monitoring and early warning system, disease control authorities across the country will take effective response measures if any signal of new risks is detected, said Chen.

In general, reinfected COVID-19 patients show milder symptoms than their first infection, said Li Tongzeng, a chief doctor with the Department of Respiratory and Infectious Diseases at Beijing Youan Hospital, Capital Medical University.

Clinical data shows that most reinfected people have a mild sore throat and can break a fever more quickly, with their symptoms lasting three to five days, said Li.

Related Topics

China Doctor Beijing

Recent Stories

EGA brings innovative behavioural safety programme ..

EGA brings innovative behavioural safety programme to region to progress journey ..

6 minutes ago
 Ishaq Dar stresses Islamic finance potential to ad ..

Ishaq Dar stresses Islamic finance potential to address challenges of poverty

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 May 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 WHO report warns of accelerating food insecurity w ..

WHO report warns of accelerating food insecurity worldwide

3 hours ago
 UAE President congratulates Erdoğan on re-electio ..

UAE President congratulates Erdoğan on re-election over phone call

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.