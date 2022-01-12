UrduPoint.com

Current Covid-19 Vaccines May Need To Be Updated, Experts Warn

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2022 | 09:30 AM

Current Covid-19 vaccines may need to be updated, experts warn

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Current COVID-19 vaccines may need to be updated to ensure their continued effectiveness against Omicron and future variants, an expert group appointed by the World Health Organization (WHO) has said.

The opinion is contained in an interim statement released on Tuesday by the WHO Technical Advisory Group on COVID-19 Vaccine Composition, which was established last September.

Amid increased Omicron circulation, members have called for "urgent and broad access" to current vaccines globally, both for protection and to mitigate the emergence of new variants of concern (VOCs).

The 18 experts are developing a framework to analyze the evidence on emerging VOCs "in the context of criteria that would trigger a recommendation to change COVID-19 vaccine strain composition and will advise WHO on updated vaccine compositions, as required." They said vaccines that have a high impact on prevention of infection and transmission, in addition to prevention of severe disease and death, are needed and should be developed.

"Until such vaccines are available, and as the SARS-CoV-2 virus evolves, the composition of current COVID-19 vaccines may need to be updated, to ensure that COVID-19 vaccines continue to provide WHO-recommended levels of protection against infection and disease by VOCs, including Omicron and future variants," they wrote.

The Technical Advisory Group will consider a change in vaccine composition to ensure doses continue to meet WHO criteria, including protection against severe disease, and to improve vaccine-induced protection.

Vaccines need to be "based on strains that are genetically and antigenically close" to circulating variants.

Additionally, they must protect against severe disease and death, and be more effective against infection, thus lowering virus transmission and the need for stringent public health and social measures.

The expert group has encouraged COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers to generate and provide data on the performance of current and Omicron-specific vaccines, which will inform any decision when changes to vaccine composition may be required.

The SARS-CoV-2 virus first emerged in Wuhan, China, in December 2019, and has continued to evolve. WHO has so far designated five variants of concern: Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta and Omicron.

"While the Omicron variant is spreading rapidly across the world, the evolution of SARS-CoV-2 is expected to continue and Omicron is unlikely to be the last VOC," the expert group said.

Related Topics

World China Wuhan May September December 2019

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 January 2022

11 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th Ja ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th January 2022

1 hour ago
 Shahbaz can face disqualification if Nawaz fails t ..

Shahbaz can face disqualification if Nawaz fails to return Pakistan: Farrukh Hab ..

9 hours ago
 No Contact Made Between UN Chief, Kazakh President ..

No Contact Made Between UN Chief, Kazakh President Since Start of Protests - UN ..

9 hours ago
 Czech Protesters Strip to Waist Amid Vaccine Manda ..

Czech Protesters Strip to Waist Amid Vaccine Mandate Dispute

9 hours ago
 Govt making efforts to reduce inflation: Ali Awan

Govt making efforts to reduce inflation: Ali Awan

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.