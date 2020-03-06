UrduPoint.com
Curry Returns As Raptors Beat Warriors, Clippers Topple Rockets

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 01:40 PM

Curry returns as Raptors beat Warriors, Clippers topple Rockets

Los Angeles, March 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Norm Powell scored a career-high 37 points as the reigning NBA champion Toronto Raptors spoiled the return of Stephen Curry with a 121-113 win over Golden State on Thursday that clinched them a playoff spot for the seventh straight season.

After missing four months with a broken hand, Curry was back in the Warriors' lineup as they faced Toronto for the first time since the NBA finals.

"We knew Steph would be back so it would be a great night and a great atmosphere," said Raptors star Kyle Lowry. "He is one of the best players in the league so we had to be a little more focused and concentrate on him." After a slow start, Curry finished with 23 points for the injury-hit Warriors, who have won just 14 games this season and have the worst record in the league.

"I felt great. It was a cool moment with the excitement in the building. Toronto is a championship team so they got a lot of chemistry," said Curry, who missed 58 games.

This season they are also without Klay Thompson, who blew out his knee during a 30-point performance in the playoff-ending game six against Toronto.

The Warriors now have won two of their past four games after an eight-game losing skid. They have lost 10 consecutive home games and it remains to be seen if Curry can rescue them from their dismal season.

Pascal Siakam nailed a clutch basket while being fouled with 45 seconds left to give Toronto a four-point lead.

Golden State's Damion Lee scored 23 points he also missed two free throws and a wide open three pointer which ended any hope of the Warriors coming back in the final minute.

Lowry's double-double consisted of 26 points and a game-high 10 assists, while Serge Ibaka chipped in with 13 points and a game-high 13 rebounds. Siakam finished with 17 points.

Curry shot six-for-16 overall and three-for-12 on three-pointers in the loss.

"We been together 11 years and I never been out this long in the middle of the season," Curry said.

