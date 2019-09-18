UrduPoint.com
Curry Says He Plans To Play For USA At Tokyo Olympics

Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 11:20 PM

Curry says he plans to play for USA at Tokyo Olympics

San Francisco, Sept 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry says he expects to play for the United States at next year's Tokyo Olympics, telling ESPN: "That is the plan, for sure." The 31-year-old guard, a three-time NBA champion and two-time NBA Most Valuable Player, has never played for a US Olympic squad, although he did help American teams win the 2010 and 2014 Basketball World Cups.

"Definitely want to go," Curry said of the Olympics. "I've never been on the Olympic team. I've been on two World Cup championship gold medal teams, but the Olympics is the experience that I want. And next year hopefully will be it." The Americans, with a squad of mostly younger and lesser-known NBA talents, finished seventh last week at this year's World Cup in China, with Spain taking the title and raising concern about whether or not a US team of NBA stars could win a fourth consecutive Olympic title next year in Japan.

"We're still the best," Curry said. "If we get the guys that are supposed to be there, in terms of, you know, representing us in the Olympic stage and commitment has been there, and I think it will be there next year." Curry and other big-name US NBA players are expected to fill out next year's Olympic roster. The squad could potentially include James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis and Paul George.

"Obviously knock on wood, you don't want any injuries or things like that to interfere," Curry told ESPN in the interview.

Among the assistants to US national team coach Gregg Popovich is Warriors coach Steve Kerr.

