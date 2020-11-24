UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Curtailed Christmas Could Be 'safest Bet': WHO

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 01:00 AM

Curtailed Christmas could be 'safest bet': WHO

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :The WHO said Monday that avoiding family gatherings would be "the safest bet" over Christmas, insisting there is no zero-risk option for traditional holiday merry-making during the coronavirus pandemic.

World Health Organization officials said it was down to governments to weigh up the economic and social benefits of loosening pandemic restrictions over the festive period, while individuals would have to decide whether they might be putting more vulnerable relatives at risk.

Europe and the Americas are battling rising coronavirus caseloads that are pushing health systems to the brink, forcing governments to issue stay-at-home orders and close businesses heading into the crucial Christmas period.

Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO's Covid-19 technical lead, said there were no "zero-risk" options.

"There's lower risk or higher risk -- but there is a risk," she told a virtual media briefing.

"This is incredibly difficult because especially during holidays... we really want to be with family but in some situations, the difficult decision not to have that family gathering is the safest bet." She said everyone would have to take that decision for themselves, weighing up whether they could potentially be bringing the virus into the home of more vulnerable individuals with a higher risk of dying from the disease.

Van Kerkhove suggested that connecting virtually might be the way to go.

"Even if you can't celebrate together this year, you can find ways to celebrate when this is all over," the US expert said.

"We are doing that within our own family and we are going to have one heck of a celebration when this is all over." - 'Confidence and joy' - Michael Ryan, the WHO's emergencies director, said there was a balance to be struck between the science and the economic and social factors.

However, there was no formula to suggest how long it might be safe to ease restrictions for over the holiday season.

Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday in the United States, Ryan said that after Thanksgiving in neighbouring Canada -- celebrated this year on October 12 -- transmission of the virus increased.

He said there was "no question" that in areas of significant community transmission, further opening up would result in increased transmission.

"The question is: have you got the disease under enough control to start with, and can you allow people a little bit more freedom over the Christmas period which generates a sense of confidence and joy in the community, which people need right now, without letting the virus let rip again? "It's a trade-off between these two issues."Ryan said national policies were not as clear-cut as the science.

He said: "Each government will have to decide on its policy, based on those trade-offs between the epidemiologic risk versus the economic and social risk of continuing to have people in restricted situation over a holiday period, which will generate genuinely a lot frustration, further fatigue and a lot of pushback."

Related Topics

Christmas Canada Holidays Van Lead United States October Family Media All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Press Club celebrates 21st anniversary, laun ..

2 hours ago

Russian, Jordanian Foreign Ministers Discuss Karab ..

36 minutes ago

Bodour Al Qasimi, first Arab woman to be appointed ..

2 hours ago

Buildings in Mina Zayed area temporarily closed on ..

2 hours ago

Guterres Confirms UN Ready to Work With Russia on ..

1 hour ago

US Starts Visa Bonds Pilot Program for Visitors Fr ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.