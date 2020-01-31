UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Curtain Stays Down At Paris Ballet As Pension Strike Goes On

Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 10:50 PM

Curtain stays down at Paris ballet as pension strike goes on

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :The Paris Opera on Friday cancelled a performance of the classic ballet "Giselle", disappointing fans who had hoped to see an end to pensions strike action that has put the troupe out of action since early December Dancers are fighting a plan that would forge a single national pension system, ending their own centuries-old regime that lets them retire at 42.

Beyond that age, they say, it is impossible to meet the exacting standards for works staged by a world-class dance company, after a career that often begins when performers are still in their teens.

The city's two operas houses, at the Palais Garnier and the Bastille, have been forced to cancel around 75 performances since going on strike on December 5, causing losses of more than 15 million Euros ($16.6 million).

But unions had largely called off the strikes in recent weeks ahead of new talks with government officials, and last Saturday the Bastille venue opened for a showing of the "Tales of Hoffmann" opera by Offenbach.

Friday's "Giselle" at the Garnier was supposed to be its inaugural ballet of the year, and dress rehearsals were held as recently as Thursday and again on Friday morning.

But an Opera employee told AFP on condition of anonymity that a hard core wanted to keep up the strike, saying the government has not responded to their demands to keep their regime, introduced by king Louis XIV in 1698.

Officials had already offered to apply the new pension rules to new employees only, but so far that hasn't been enough.

Dancers have also taken their protest to the street, giving a free performance of parts of "Swan Lake" on the steps of the Opera Garnier on Christmas Eve.

And on January 1, musicians played several classics as well as "La Marseillaise," France's national anthem, on the steps of the Bastille.

Related Topics

Protest Christmas France Company Paris January December Government Million Employment

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed attends wedding reception

36 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed attends wedding reception

36 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler attends wedding reception

36 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler attends wedding reception

36 minutes ago

Cricket: Zimbabwe v Sri Lanka scores

56 seconds ago

Airbus Agrees to Pay $10Mln Fine for Violating US ..

57 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.