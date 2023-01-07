Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques condoles King of Jordan on death of former PM

Riyadh,, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud sent a cable of condolence and sympathy to His Majesty King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan on the death of late Dr.

Abdelsalam Al-Majali, the former Prime Minister of Jordan.

In his cable, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques expressed sincere condolences and sympathy to the King of Jordan, the family of the deceased and the Jordanian fraternal people.