Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Congratulates Prime Minister of Malaysia on Taking Constitutional Oath

RIYADH,25 Nov (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud sent a cable of congratulations to the Prime Minister of Malaysia, Anwar Ibrahim, on taking the constitutional oath.

In his cable, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes of success to the Malaysian Prime Minister, and further progress and prosperity for the brotherly people of Malaysia.