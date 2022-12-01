Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Congratulates President of Central African Republic on Republic Day

RIYADH,Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has sent a cable of congratulation to President Faustin-Archange Touadéra of the Central African Republic on the anniversary of his country's Republic Day.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques expressed his best felicitations and wished the President constant good health and happiness and the government and people of the Central African Republic steady progress and prosperity. --